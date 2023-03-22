SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers sign free agent college prospect Carl Berglund to contract

Aaron Vickers
Aaron Vickers
Mar 22 2023, 5:40 pm
Oilers sign free agent college prospect Carl Berglund to contract
UMass-Lowell Riverhawks

The Edmonton Oilers have dipped into free agency.

The Oilers have signed free agent forward Carl Berglund to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday.

His contract starts in the 2023-24 campaign, and he’ll report to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the season.

“We are really excited to learn Carl is signing with Edmonton,” UMass-Lowell Riverhawks coach Norm Bazin said in a statement. “He has been nothing short of terrific during his time here. From the time he set foot on campus, he has been an offensive catalyst while being a great teammate. He grew as a person and as a player and saved his best two-way play for his senior year as one of our two captains. We wish him well as he starts his professional career.”

The 23-year-old forward has starred with UMAss-Lowell through his four-year collegiate career, amassing 89 points (36 goals, 53 assists) over 114 games, and was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, annually given to recognize the top NCAA men’s hockey player.

Berglund, who hails from Hammarö, Sweden, served as team captain this season, and is a three-time Hockey East All-Academic Team selection.

He was originally passed over in the 2020 NHL Draft.

