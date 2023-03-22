Oilers sign free agent college prospect Carl Berglund to contract

The Edmonton Oilers have dipped into free agency.

The Oilers have signed free agent forward Carl Berglund to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday.

His contract starts in the 2023-24 campaign, and he’ll report to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the season.

The #Oilers have signed Carl Berglund to a two-year entry-level contract starting in 2023-24! The forward scored 12 goals & 15 assists in 36 games as a senior with @RiverHawkHockey in 2022-23 & will report to the @Condors on an amateur tryout. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 22, 2023

“We are really excited to learn Carl is signing with Edmonton,” UMass-Lowell Riverhawks coach Norm Bazin said in a statement. “He has been nothing short of terrific during his time here. From the time he set foot on campus, he has been an offensive catalyst while being a great teammate. He grew as a person and as a player and saved his best two-way play for his senior year as one of our two captains. We wish him well as he starts his professional career.”

The 23-year-old forward has starred with UMAss-Lowell through his four-year collegiate career, amassing 89 points (36 goals, 53 assists) over 114 games, and was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, annually given to recognize the top NCAA men’s hockey player.

Edmonton, you’re getting a good one 🫡 Congratulations to Carl Berglund on inking a two-year, entry-level deal with the @EdmontonOilers! 🔗: https://t.co/bYYyOJ9PnB#UnitedInBlue | #HockeyEast pic.twitter.com/fpN5lpX4X9 — UMass Lowell Hockey (@RiverHawkHockey) March 22, 2023

Berglund, who hails from Hammarö, Sweden, served as team captain this season, and is a three-time Hockey East All-Academic Team selection.

He was originally passed over in the 2020 NHL Draft.