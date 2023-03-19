Oilers' Kane gets McDavid to help out with his child's gender reveal

When Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane needed help with his child’s gender reveal, he turned to a familiar face: team captain Connor McDavid.

Taking to the ice with partner Maria Teigen, Kane and his two children were greeted at centre ice at Rogers Place with a powder-filled puck carried by McDavid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EVANDER KANE (@evanderkane)

Kane then hit the puck down the ice, with the disc exploding into a mass of blue powder.

“Very happy to announce we’re having another boy! Kensington will now have three bodyguards,” Kane posted on Instagram today.

Kane currently has two children: Kensington, with his ex-wife Anna, as well Iverson, who he and Teigen welcomed into the world last year.

Kane has 13 goals, 11 assists and a plus-minus of -2 in 29 games for the Oilers this season. In total, Kane has 35 goals, 28 assists and a plus-minus of +23 in 72 games for the Oilers in his career.

Kane is in the first year of a four-year, $20.5 million contract with Edmonton, after first signing a one-year deal with the team in January 2022 following his contract termination with the San Jose Sharks.