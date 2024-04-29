"He can't defend that!" Oilers kept scoring on Kings with the same play

The Edmonton Oilers are holding strong with a 3-1 series lead over the Los Angeles Kings, with the vibes at an extreme high right now.

The franchise has pretty much always been known as a team that’s capable of putting the puck in the net no matter who they face, with the team potting 294 goals throughout the regular season.

And it looks like Edmonton might have just figured out a special play to keep trying against the Kings.

In a clip that surfaced via Bleacher Report’s Open Ice X account, it appears the Oilers had a bit of confidence in a particular move: the back door pass.

With Zach Hyman mic’d up during Edmonton’s Game 3 win on Friday night, a pair of goals to both him and Leon Draisaitl followed a pretty similar formula: look for the open man down low.

“He can’t defend that!” Oilers kept cashing in on the back door pass, and they knew it 🤫💰 pic.twitter.com/ZvMFBvcZSO — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 29, 2024

“He can’t defend that!” Draisaitl was heard talking about a Kings player on the first goal, while Hyman quipped, “Same thing” when the Oilers cashed in on the move once again.

For reference, here are the two goals in question from the broadcast angle:

Goal No. 5 for No. 18 pic.twitter.com/aGCmF0W7ah — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2024

McDrai playoff PPG 🫶 pic.twitter.com/GPAJoKFEYD — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 27, 2024

Hyman’s six goals are tied with Colorado’s Valeri Nichushkin for the NHL playoff lead, while Draisaitl’s eight points are second to only Connor McDavid for the overall playoff lead.

“Obviously, Zach is always around the net and he’s always going to be there to bang those in, and he gets us going with a big goal and a great play by Ek, and that’s a big one getting the first one on the road and their building. That’s big, and credit to him. He’s always willing to go there and pay a price, and he’s done so far,” McDavid said on Saturday.

The Oilers will look to close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.