SportsHockeyOilers

"Hero Stu": Oilers fans thrilled with Skinner's first playoff shutout

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Apr 29 2024, 5:42 pm
"Hero Stu": Oilers fans thrilled with Skinner's first playoff shutout
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers fans are over the moon with the performance of goaltender Stuart Skinner over the past few playoff games.

After having a rough start against the LA Kings, letting in nine goals in the first two games of the series, the 25-year-old sophomore goaltender has been excellent. Skinner stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced in a 6-1 victory in Game 3 and recorded his first shutout in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a 33-save performance in last night’s 1-0 win in Game 4 to help the Oilers jump out to a 3-1 series lead.

He’s arguably been the team’s best player in both wins.

This comes after doubts that Skinner had what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. He had a rough outing last year against both the Kings and Vegas Golden Knights, and early returns in this series weren’t all that pretty.

Now, it seems all those fears were unfounded as the ever-calm Skinner looks comfortable between the pipes. To say that Oilers fans are thrilled with the hometown kid is an understatement.

Skinner’s playoff record against the Kings now grows to 7-4 in his career. He will try to make it 8-4 on Wednesday as the Oilers attempt to eliminate LA for the third straight season in Game 5.

Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop