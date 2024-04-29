"Hero Stu": Oilers fans thrilled with Skinner's first playoff shutout

Edmonton Oilers fans are over the moon with the performance of goaltender Stuart Skinner over the past few playoff games.

After having a rough start against the LA Kings, letting in nine goals in the first two games of the series, the 25-year-old sophomore goaltender has been excellent. Skinner stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced in a 6-1 victory in Game 3 and recorded his first shutout in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a 33-save performance in last night’s 1-0 win in Game 4 to help the Oilers jump out to a 3-1 series lead.

He’s arguably been the team’s best player in both wins.

The Oilers are one win away from advancing to the Second Round! 🛢️ pic.twitter.com/t3vtYpn6l4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 29, 2024

This comes after doubts that Skinner had what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. He had a rough outing last year against both the Kings and Vegas Golden Knights, and early returns in this series weren’t all that pretty.

Now, it seems all those fears were unfounded as the ever-calm Skinner looks comfortable between the pipes. To say that Oilers fans are thrilled with the hometown kid is an understatement.

HE IS THE MAN — Donairdaddy 🦭🐧 (@donairdaddy) April 29, 2024

Stole us a game that’s my king — x – kayla (@mikhaylacl) April 29, 2024

Best Oilers goalie in a decade. Finish this thing off on Wednesday! — Nathan Carroll (@Nathan_26_) April 29, 2024

CHANNELING HIS INNER HASEK — Slip ⟠ (@slipnft) April 29, 2024

BEST GOALIE IN THE NHL.

Love you Skinner!!!! — Michalene Leonardo (@MichaleneLeona1) April 29, 2024

What a game. Hero stu — Kastmedyxa (@kastmedyxa) April 29, 2024

SKINNY STOLE ONE FOR US 😭❤️🔥 — Julz (@SoftbutchJules) April 29, 2024

Holy shit Stu, you’ll never have to pay for a drink at our place ever again — Red’s Rec Room (@RedsEdmonton) April 29, 2024

Our Saviour 🙏💙🧡 — Annette💙🧡 (@AnetteIntenberg) April 29, 2024

STU WAS ON FIIIIIIIRE🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Liz (@TiltedxAura) April 29, 2024

Skinner was excellent tonight!! The Oilers played so calm. Way to go Oil!!! — Terri (@Terri51284694) April 29, 2024

Skinner was dialed in, he played fantastic — Darrenthiel (@Darrenthiel2) April 29, 2024

Skinner’s playoff record against the Kings now grows to 7-4 in his career. He will try to make it 8-4 on Wednesday as the Oilers attempt to eliminate LA for the third straight season in Game 5.