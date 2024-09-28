More Oilers roster cuts coming in the near future

It sounds as though plenty more players who remain in camp could be cut by the Edmonton Oilers in the coming days.

The Oilers’ last cuts came on Thursday when they announced that forward Ethan de Jong, along with defencemen Maximus Wanner and Noel Hoefenmayer, had been reassigned to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. Following the transactions, they have 24 forwards, 13 defencemen, and four goalies remaining in camp.

The Oilers are back in action tonight, as they are set to take on the Seattle Kraken at 7 pm MT. Based on comments from head coach Kris Knoblauch, however, fans shouldn’t expect to see any further cuts today or tomorrow, but there are likely to be some following Monday’s outing against the Vancouver Canucks.

Knoblauch confirms the Oilers are expected to trim their roster further following Monday’s game vs. VAN. #Oilers — Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) September 28, 2024

This latest update from Knoblauch will make tonight’s game even more worth tuning into, as the Oilers are set to go with a lineup that features several players battling for a spot on the opening night roster.

The @EdmontonOilers tonight vs Seattle: RNH-McDavid-Hyman

Podkolzin-O' Reilly-Perry

Lavoie-Ryan-Hoffman

Pederson-Philp-Savoie Ekholm-Bouchard

Dermott-Stecher

Gleason-Kemp Pickard

Rodrigue — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) September 28, 2024

Several players in this lineup are auditioning for spots, including Raphael Lavoie, Mike Hoffman, Lane Pederson, Noah Philp, Matt Savoie, and Travis Dermott. Some have even begun discussing Sam O’Reilly as an option for the fourth-line centre role, though at just 18 years of age, it seems likely he will be returned to the OHL in the near future.