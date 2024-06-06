"Yassified Ed Sheeran": Oilers got roasted on "The Tonight Show"

Making the Stanley Cup Final comes with a lot more attention, and the Edmonton Oilers found that out this week.

The team was heavily featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, and the famous comedian included multiple players in their superlatives segment. It wasn’t a flattering mention, as Fallon took headshots from the Oilers and Florida Panthers and put some embarrassing captions underneath.

While some were on the lamer side, you have to admit that Fallon had a few pretty good ones.

In total, Fallon took aim at five Oilers players and avoided the team’s top players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Instead, it was the Oilers’ depth forwards that took centre stage.

The most devastating roast was directed at Connor Brown, who Fallon said looked like a “yassified” version of Ed Sheeran. To see the comparison, here is a side-by-side photo of Brown and Sheeran.

The most obvious similarity between the two is their orange hair. “Yassified,” according to Dictionary.com, means “to improve something, especially by making it more beautiful or glamorous,” so maybe it isn’t an insult. Yet, I’m sure his teammates will be poking fun at him for it.

Brown wasn’t alone. Corey Perry also got hit with quite a devastating blow from Fallon as he was voted as “Most likely to streak at a monster truck rally” and Ryan McLeod’s hairstyle earned him the title of “most likely to be the final boss in Middle Part: the video game”.

Not even backup goaltender Calvin Pickard was safe, as Fallon gave him the distinction of being “most likely to have just said, ‘I’m thinking of a number between one and MURDER.'”

It’s sure to feel strange for Oilers fans to see their team getting so much attention from places like The Tonight Show. Though they boast two of the best hockey players in the world, the Oilers seem to be a well-kept secret in parts of the United States.

That is sure to change over the next two weeks.