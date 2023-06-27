SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers retaining rights of recently retired prospect in hope he'll return

Colton Pankiw
Jun 27 2023, 4:46 pm
Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers will be qualifying Noah Philp, despite having recently retired.

Philp, 24, confirmed his retirement less than two weeks ago, shortly after Oilers general manager Ken Holland told Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic that the young forward had chosen to walk away from the game.

While Philp may never play again, the Oilers are leaving the door open to do so, as GM Ken Holland said on 630 CHED the team is extending a qualifying offer. This allows the Oilers to keep Philp’s rights should he have a change of heart in the future.

The news of Philp retiring was surprising, as he had quickly climbed the prospect depth charts for the Oilers. There was hope that he could get in some NHL games this coming season.

What went on behind the scenes this past season is unknown, though Holland did mention that it was a hard year for Philp. When confirming that he was indeed retiring, the Canmore native said he is looking at putting his focus elsewhere in life.

“I want to start off by thanking the Edmonton Oilers and Bakersfield Condors,” Philp said in a statement. “The treatment of players and overall atmosphere they’ve created is amazing. I have nothing but respect for everyone within both organizations and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity I received.

“I’m at a time in my life where I want to focus on things outside the realm of hockey. I’m doing well and wish all the best to the players, coaches and staff in Bakersfield and in Edmonton.”

After going undrafted through his four seasons in the WHL, Philp chose to attend the University of Alberta and play for the Golden Bears. After two impressive seasons, he signed a pro deal with the Oilers and had a solid rookie year with the Bakersfield Condors. His 19 goals were tied for second amongst his teammates, while his 37 points were fourth.

