Oilers prospect Noah Philp to resume career after taking year off: report

The Edmonton Oilers organization is expecting a prospect to get back on the ice next season after taking a year-long break from the sport.

The 25-year-old forward Noah Philp is reportedly ramping up for a return with the Bakersfield Condors next season after deciding to take this season off. Bob Stauffer, a 630 CHED radio host, had the first report of Philp’s impending return.

Pleased to report that @EdmontonOilers prospect Noah Philp will be resuming his Pro Career next season after taking a year away from hockey.

The 6’3” 200 right-shot Center finished with 19-18-37/70/61 Pims/+4 last season with @Condors and was top 10 in AHL in Rookie EVS Goals. — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) March 26, 2024

Philp signed a one-year contract with the Oilers in April 2022 following a few good seasons with the University of Alberta, where he put up 38 points in 36 games with the Golden Bears. In his first professional season with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, Philp scored 19 goals and 37 points in 70 games.

Last June, Philp released a statement saying that he would be stepping away from the sport to focus on other aspects of his life.

“I’m at a time in my life where I want to focus on things outside the realm of hockey. I’m doing well and wish all the best to the players, coaches and staff in Bakersfield and in Edmonton,” Philp’s statement read.

Philp was an RFA at the end of last season and the Oilers retained his rights by extending a qualifying offer. This seems to indicate that Philp will be working with the Oilers on a new contract in time for next season.

This is the latest addition that Oilers fans can look forward to for the Condors next season. Over the last week, Edmonton has signed U-Sports goaltender Connor Ungar and WHL 50-goal man James Stefan to entry-level contracts. Both are expected to play in the AHL next season.

There is no word on when the team will complete a contract for Philp, but regardless of when that comes, it is nice to hear that Philp is feeling ready to return to the ice.