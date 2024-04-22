Oilers projected lines and defence pairs ahead of Game 1 vs Kings

The Edmonton Oilers have all hands on deck for Game 1 tonight in their first-round series against the LA Kings.

After a few days of speculation about whether the team will have Evander Kane and Mattias Janmark available for Game 1, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that everybody is healthy and ready to play.

“We believe everyone’s fine and healthy to play, and we’ll have a couple extra guys out there for warmup just to make sure.”

This means that both Kane and Janmark are projected to be in the lineup tonight. Based on yesterday’s practice, it’s safe to assume that Kane will begin the night playing on the fourth line with Janmark and Carrick.

Expected lineup for #Oilers in Game 1 against Kings: Henrique-McDavid-Hyman

RNH-Draisaitl-Foegele

Holloway-McLeod-Perry

Kane-Carrick-Janmark Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Desharnais Skinner extras: Brown, Ryan, Gagner, Stecher — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) April 22, 2024

This will give Dylan Holloway, who has been on fire since being called up from the AHL a few weeks ago, his first real chance to be a difference-maker in an NHL playoff game. He made his league debut in the 2022 Western Conference Finals against the Colorado Avalanche but played just over three minutes.

“It feels pretty cool,” Holloway told Daily Hive this morning. “Definitely a dream since you’ve been a kid to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs… to be able to play for the Oil in this playoff run is gonna be really special, and I’m super honoured to be part of it.”

He earned his spot in the lineup with a torrid six-game heater to end the season. He chipped in three goals and five points while playing on the third line with Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry.

It’s something that has not been lost on Knoblauch and the reason why that line is expected to stay together to start the series.

“From what I’ve seen, Dylan [has] instilled a lot of confidence in myself and the coaching staff and all the players on the team on how well he’s played,” Knoblauch told reporters this morning.

“Playing a simple, direct game with a lot of tenacity, physicality, and he’s been able to chip in quite significantly with his role since he’s been called up… Right now, he’s making some really good decisions.”

The top two lines look like they will stay the same, with Adam Henrique playing alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman. Leon Draisaitl will anchor the second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and newly-minted 20-goal man Warren Foegele.

Defensive pairs also look like they will remain static, and Stuart Skinner will be the team’s starter heading into the series. Knoblauch said that the Oilers do not have any plans on giving backup Calvin Pickard any starts moving forward.

“There’s not a plan to use both,” Knoblauch confirmed this morning. “Right now, Stu is our guy and we will play it day to day.”

The air around the team was a bit different with the playoffs finally arriving. As the day progresses and the game inches closer and closer, the vibe around downtown Edmonton is certain to also pick up.

Rogers Place is already getting into playoff mode, with the orange playoff pom-poms making a return.

Rogers Place looking playoff ready for tonight #Oilers pic.twitter.com/UXvq6RoXCG — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) April 22, 2024

Puck drop is set for 8 pm MT.