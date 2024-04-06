Oilers clinch playoff spot and here's what fans had to say

The Edmonton Oilers were able to clinch a playoff spot for the fifth-straight season last night after a big 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

The Oilers needed just one point in last night’s outing to secure a postseason berth, but were able to pick up two thanks to a fantastic effort from their entire lineup. There were concerns among the fan base after an ugly 5-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, but this dominating win over a very strong team has helped ease their minds.

While playoffs were always the expectation for this group, it seemed like it may not happen following an ugly 2-9-1 start to the season. They have been able to battle back since, however, and are entering the playoffs as a true Stanley Cup contender. Safe to say, their fan base is quite excited about what’s to come.

The Oilers currently sit second in the Pacific Division. If the standings remain the same by the time the regular season comes to an end, they would be going up against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round.

While the Oilers are certainly capable of being the Golden Knights, it is far from an ideal first-round matchup. That makes these next few games very important for the Oilers, as they are still within striking distance of Vancouver Canucks for the division lead, currently trailing them by five points with a game in hand.

The Oilers will have an opportunity to close in on the Canucks tonight, as they are set to go up against the Calgary Flames. Puck drop in tonight’s Battle of Alberta is set for 8:00 pm MT.