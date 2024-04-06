Ekholm hits, scores, and helps Oilers clinch against Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers put a forgettable two-game road trip in the rearview mirror as they defeated the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 6-2 at Rogers Place to clinch a playoff spot.

Mattias Ekholm continued his excellent play on the blue line, picking up a goal and an assist on the night. Captain Connor McDavid chipped in as well with his 30th and 31st goals of the season.

Corey Perry was even getting in on the fun as he sniped his 11th of the season (and seventh as an Oiler) within the first two minutes of the game.

Corey Perry gets a piece of it to open the scoring 🛢️ pic.twitter.com/byj0lbkptO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2024

Sublime Swede

It was one of those nights where everything Ekholm did worked in his favour. The red-hot Swede was fantastic for the Oilers tonight as he picked up an assist and scored a crucial go-ahead goal in the second period.

EDM COL G75. April 5, 2024. Mattias Ekholm goal. 3-2.🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/Ji5R0CAXeX — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) April 6, 2024

That wasn’t all he was contributing, as he also laid a thunderous body check on Mikko Rantanen, which drew the ire of the Avalanche and resulted in a PP for Edmonton. Rantanen did not return to the game.

Mattias Ekholm lands a big hit on Mikko Rantanen, who has now left the game. pic.twitter.com/8GDB1luv0j — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2024

Ekholm has 15 points in his last 10 games and is 10-33-43 in 73 games this season.

Draisaitl hitting new highs

Lost in the Ekholm hype from tonight was Leon Draisaitl hitting two important milestones. The first came off an assist on McDavid’s first-period marker, giving the German the fifth 100-point season of his career.

Connor McDavid banks home his 30th goal of the season while Leon Draisaitl gets the assist for his 100th point 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aq4TTLnoX0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2024

That put him at 499 career assists in the NHL, but that didn’t last long. He picked up 500 with a helper on Ekholm’s second-period goal.

Draisaitl picked up his 500th assist in 713 games and is just the fifth to do so in an Oilers uniform.

Kane busts slump

Evander Kane entered tonight’s game with no goals in his last 21 games. It was not the type of streak that the sniper had gone on many times in his 925-game NHL career and, luckily, it came to an end against the Avalanche.

They say good things happen when you go to the net, which rang true for the 32-year-old power forward.

Evander Kane snaps his 21-game goalless drought 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9HT7X337rX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2024

If that wasn’t enough, he added another in the third period to put things out of reach.

Kane now has 23 goals in 73 games this season.

The Oilers end a mini two-game losing streak with the victory and officially clinch a playoff spot for the fourth straight season. Their record improves to 46-24-5 and 97 points. That is five points behind the Vancouver Canucks for the Pacific Division lead and five ahead of the third-place Vegas Golden Knights.

Next up is a one-game roadie down to the highway to take on the Calgary Flames in the final Battle of Alberta of the season tomorrow night.

More to come…