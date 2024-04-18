Start date set for Oilers first-round playoff series: report

New reports have revealed when the Edmonton Oilers will potentially open up their first-round playoff series of the 2024 NHL Playoffs.

It sounds like the Oilers will be one of the last teams to start their playoff series this season, as Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor reported last night that it sounds like Game 1 in Edmonton is set to go on Monday night.

He also reported that Game 2 would be played three days later on Thursday night.

Sounds like Oilers will start series Monday night. Game two on Thursday. If Vegas wins tomorrow they will play the Oilers and LA plays Dallas. If Vegas loses, in any fashion, and LA wins, then the Kings will play Edmonton and Vegas plays Dallas. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) April 18, 2024

The Oilers play their final regular-season game on the road against the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Having to wait until Monday to open up the playoffs would give the team three full days to rest up and get into game shape.

Further, a full two-day break between the first two games of the series sounds a bit unusual but will probably be welcome news to players on both sides of the series. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, this plan is still subject.

Current plan for Oil is Game 1 Monday and Game 2 Thursday but that’s still subject to change — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 18, 2024

If this start date holds, it appears that the Oilers will be the last Canadian team to start their playoff run. The Toronto Maple Leafs already have Game 1 of their series, with the Boston Bruins set for Saturday night.

Reports from Sportsnet’s John Shannon this morning have the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets starting on Sunday night.

Hearing Double header Sunday. Jets first. Canucks late.#StanleyCupPlayoffs — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) April 18, 2024

A first-round opponent has yet to be decided for the Oilers, but it looks like it will be the Vegas Golden Knights. All Vegas needs to do to confirm a matchup with the Oilers is to defeat the Anaheim Ducks tonight OR have the LA Kings lose to the Chicago Blackhawks tonight.

A Golden Knights loss, coupled with a Kings win, will set up a third-straight first-round series between LA and Edmonton.