"Bring it on": Oilers fans ready for chance at playoff revenge against Vegas

Preston Hodgkinson
Apr 18 2024, 4:21 pm
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

When the dust settles after tonight’s final slate of NHL regular-season games, the Edmonton Oilers could very well be looking down a first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

While the LA Kings could end up being the team’s opponent, almost all signs point to a rematch of last year’s second-round series between the Oilers and Golden Knights — and man, what a series it would be.

Vegas took out the Oilers in six games in last year’s playoffs en route to their first-ever Stanley Cup championship. It was the second straight year that Edmonton had lost out to the eventual Cup winners and one that left a very bitter taste in their mouths.

The Oilers have enacted some revenge this year, winning the season series, but to get truly square with those pesky Golden Knights, the team will have to beat them when it matters most.

Edmonton fans are nervous about a potential series against Vegas but also think it could be exactly what the Oilers need to reach the summit.

While there is plenty of confidence to go around in Oil Country, there was also a fair share of fans who weren’t as confident in the team’s ability to get past the reigning Stanley Cup champs.

Vegas has not been nearly as dominant in the regular season this year and will finish behind the Oilers in the standings no matter what, giving Edmonton home-ice advantage in any potential series.

What the Golden Knights did do this year was load up at the trade deadline. The team added Noah Hanifin, Anthony Mantha, and Tomas Hertl as they took advantage of another well-timed injury to captain Mark Stone to open up around $9.5 million in extra cap room.

The Oilers, on the other hand, decided to tinker with their depth by adding Sam Carrick, Adam Henrique, and Troy Stecher.

We’ll find out if this rematch is meant to be after tonight’s NHL action.

