"Bring it on": Oilers fans ready for chance at playoff revenge against Vegas

When the dust settles after tonight’s final slate of NHL regular-season games, the Edmonton Oilers could very well be looking down a first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

While the LA Kings could end up being the team’s opponent, almost all signs point to a rematch of last year’s second-round series between the Oilers and Golden Knights — and man, what a series it would be.

Vegas took out the Oilers in six games in last year’s playoffs en route to their first-ever Stanley Cup championship. It was the second straight year that Edmonton had lost out to the eventual Cup winners and one that left a very bitter taste in their mouths.

The Oilers have enacted some revenge this year, winning the season series, but to get truly square with those pesky Golden Knights, the team will have to beat them when it matters most.

So it’s looking like it’ll be Vegas Vs. Edmonton round one unless Anaheim pulls off the upset in game 82. How you feeling, #Oilers fans? — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) April 17, 2024

Edmonton fans are nervous about a potential series against Vegas but also think it could be exactly what the Oilers need to reach the summit.

Take care of them before they get up to speed and get their chemistry back with stone/petro. We could have some wicked momentum beating them first round, I love it. — Torin (@torin74586609) April 17, 2024

If it’s Vegas bring it on…Slay the beast…2 years going out to the winner…fuck that…take em out 1st round…then we can only dream…🤔🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

Go Oilers Go!!! — Dave Kraychy (@skratchy26) April 17, 2024

Slay the dragon early, momentum the rest of the way — Just Here 4 🏒 (@JustHereforNHL) April 17, 2024

I’m actually excited at playing another opponent in round one. Should be a pretty even series, hopefully edmonton can get revenge for last season — lebroyal (@3Lebroyal) April 17, 2024

Gotta beat the best at some point on way to Stanley Cup. — Ken (@mangom4) April 18, 2024

If they are that good we would have met them sometime. Might as well be Round One. Bring it. — Kelly Rudyk (@kellyrudyk) April 17, 2024

Was hoping for LA to be honest, but this is a good chance to avenge last year’s embarrassment and show how much the Oilers have progressed in the past 12 months. — Island life (blue checkmark) 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@TerryAFarrell) April 17, 2024

The road to the cup goes through Vegas. Bring it on. — theloyalflame (@grbrown_62) April 17, 2024

Any Stanley cup runs goes through Vegas, let’s get it over with. Stone and petriangelo wont be 100%, and Hill hasn’t been great. Bring on Vegas! — Jimmy B (@needabeachasap) April 17, 2024

While there is plenty of confidence to go around in Oil Country, there was also a fair share of fans who weren’t as confident in the team’s ability to get past the reigning Stanley Cup champs.

They’re getting pietrangelo/stone back, plus hertl in mutiple game shape. three top line/pair players.

Totally different team than the one we saw a couple weeks ago. Could have avoided this had we beat Van even once..

Vegas, Van, Dallas, Carolina potentially? Concerning — opinionhaver (@RickR2777) April 17, 2024

Losing to the Coyotes for the second time in a week sure doesn’t make me feel great, can tell you that much. — Northern Nazgul (@Northern_Nazgul) April 18, 2024

Not a great news for Oilers fans… — Pierre (@petitpo10) April 18, 2024

Vgk in 7 sadly — Ethanol29Oilers (@ReginaBoy38) April 17, 2024

Not good. Vegas in 6 — Dan_PensandOilers_Fan (@DanhockeyFan) April 17, 2024

Vegas has not been nearly as dominant in the regular season this year and will finish behind the Oilers in the standings no matter what, giving Edmonton home-ice advantage in any potential series.

What the Golden Knights did do this year was load up at the trade deadline. The team added Noah Hanifin, Anthony Mantha, and Tomas Hertl as they took advantage of another well-timed injury to captain Mark Stone to open up around $9.5 million in extra cap room.

The Oilers, on the other hand, decided to tinker with their depth by adding Sam Carrick, Adam Henrique, and Troy Stecher.

We’ll find out if this rematch is meant to be after tonight’s NHL action.