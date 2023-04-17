Thunderstorms in the forecast ahead of tonight's Oilers playoff game

You may want to double-check the forecast if you’re thinking about heading downtown later this evening.

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, just before the Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs at Rogers Place.

The thunderstorms should only last through this afternoon, but the rest of the evening is expected to be a little cold and soggy.

The rain could also turn into snow later on before clearing in the morning, in true Alberta spring fashion.

The ICE District is going to be a total blast this evening with two massive outdoor watch parties taking place, but if you’re planning on heading downtown, you’ll probably want a few layers under that Oilers jersey.

Game 1 begins at 8 pm.