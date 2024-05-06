The Oilers 50/50 is back for round two and a bonus $1.1M is already up for grabs

The huge Edmonton Oilers 50/50 has returned for Round 2 against the Vancouver Canucks, and tons of prizes are up for grabs.

Oilers fans go absolutely bananas for the raffle, with the Round 1 jackpot growing to more than $2,3 million, with the lucky winner taking home more than $1.1 million.

💰💰💰 JACKPOT WINNER 💰💰💰 The latest #Oilers Playoffs 50/50 pot exceeded $2.3 million & the lucky fan with ticket A-110128635 is the winner of the life-changing grand prize of $1,156,275! Thanks for supporting @albertacancer, @BenStelterFund & @kwcsyeg! 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/H2L5E7n39q — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) May 2, 2024

The Round 2 50/50 raffle will support local organizations, such as the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, Food Banks Alberta, and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF).

The multi-day raffle will run until 11 pm following Game 4, and the current raffle will feature 18 wicked early-bird prizes, including concert tickets, gift cards, multiple cash prizes, signed merchandise, a Ford Bronco and a Ford Mustang.

“Nothing compares to the sense of community in Alberta, and there is no fan base as passionate and generous as Oil Country — whether it’s through their unwavering support for their team, or their fellow Albertans,” said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. “The Oilers Playoffs 50/50 continues to be the biggest in professional sports, helping support more Albertan kids and families in need than ever before.

A new addition to this year’s 50/50 is the option to buy a $20 playoff bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 26 — after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The current Oilers Playoff Bonus jackpot is over $1.1 million, and that is some BIG money. We can only imagine what the grand total will be!

Those who buy $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Boston Pizza and a $25 Sports Bet for Play Alberta.

