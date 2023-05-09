Oilers playoff 50/50 will now help Albertans impacted by raging wildfires

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced on Tuesday that its playoff 50/50 raffle would go towards helping Albertans impacted by wildfires in the province.

The EOCF says from today until the end of Round 2, the net proceeds from the raffle will go to the Canadian Red Cross to support the humanitarian effort to help Albertans affected by the recent wildfires across the province.

The raffle runs until 11 pm on Wednesday, May 10, after Game 4, and the next raffle will run from Thursday, May 11, until 11 pm after the final game of the Oilers second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights. The current jackpot is over $3 million.

“We are all thinking of the 30,000 Albertans who have lost their homes or have had to evacuate due to wildfires,” said Myrna Khan, executive director of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, in a news release.

“We know how frightening and devastating these wildfires are for families, and we also know that nothing matches the generosity and community support of Albertans.”

There is also an Oilers Playoff Bonus Raffle, which provides an option to purchase a $20 Playoff Bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 19 — after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

If you want to splurge a little for a good cause and buy $100 or more in 50/50 tickets, you will receive $25 off at Boston Pizza and a $25 Sports Bet from Play Alberta.

Also, if you purchase $25 or more in 50/50 tickets, you will receive one of three Oilers collectible cups to be picked up at participating Safeway and Sobeys locations.

The Round 2 Oilers Playoff 50/50 raffle has a ton of early-bird prizes, including a 2023 Ford Mustang, playoff tickets, premium concert tickets, Oilers tickets for the 2023-24 season, $1,000 for the Oilers Ice District Authentics Team Store, $1,000 for SkipTheDishes, signed jerseys and additional cash and gift card prizes.

A state of public emergency was declared in Alberta on Saturday, May 6, after tens of thousands of Albertans were forced to flee their homes.

The Town of Drayton Valley says it is still unsafe for residents to return home due to a wildfire that has destroyed at least four homes.