Laurent Brossoit might be a member of the opposition these days for the Edmonton Oilers, but the Rogers Place crowd still treats him like one of their own.

The veteran Vegas Golden Knights goaltender — who picked up the win over Edmonton in the first game of the series — exited Monday night’s game with an injury midway through the first period.

It wasn’t clear exactly what happened to Brossoit — who appeared to injure himself on a cross-crease action — but he exited the game immediately before being replaced by backup goalie Adin Hill.

some alternate angles of the brossoit injury. pic.twitter.com/QTO0r4dNrV — zach (@zjlaing) May 9, 2023

Oilers fans gave Brossoit a standing ovation as he was helped off the ice.

Nice gesture from Edmonton fans giving former Oiler Laurent Brossoit a standing ovation as he is helped off the ice after suffering an injury trying to push cross-crease to make a save on a 2-on-1. pic.twitter.com/i3MedTKMPj — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) May 9, 2023

Brossoit was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what he’s going through… that seems like a really heartbreaking injury to go through… that’s just hard to watch,” Sportsnet’s Kelly Hrudey added on the broadcast.

Brossoit played just 11 games this season for the Golden Knights, but found his stride in the postseason, coming in with a record of 5-1-0 in seven games with a goals against average of 3.13 and a save percentage of .897.

Goaltending has been a real tight spot for the Golden Knights, who have used five separate goalies this year, including Brossoit, Hill, Jonathan Quick, Logan Thompson, and Jiri Patera.

Brossoit went 7-13-2 in 28 games with a goals against average of 2.98 and a save percentage of .897 for the Oilers in his career across four seasons from 2014 to 2018. He also spent his junior days in the city, playing for the WHL’s Oil Kings from 2008-09 to 2012-13.

Across his full career, he’s played nine seasons for the Oilers, Golden Knights, and Winnipeg Jets, where he has a record of 49-41-11 with a goals against average of 2.78 and a save percentage of .908 in 117 games.