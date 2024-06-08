Oilers have players' loved ones send in messages before Game 1

The Edmonton Oilers have garnered plenty of tears from fans ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Following their Western Conference win against the Dallas Stars, the Oilers are preparing to take on the Florida Panthers tonight. This afternoon, the Oilers released an awesome video on X, which featured messages from parents and significant others of players throughout the roster.

One of the messages came from Connor McDavid’s mom, Kelly, who congratulated her son on all he has accomplished so far this season.

“Hi, Connor,” she said. “Just wanted to send you a big congratulations for all you’ve accomplished this year.”

This was a gesture from the Oilers that many hadn’t ever seen or heard of before, and the fans are absolutely loving it.

Who’s cutting the onions here? 🥺😢 — Scott (@Slummer90) June 8, 2024

Family angle got me. Amt of time these plyers spend away frm their family to play this gm, the sacrifice that family makes. The love & understand & pride really showed through. #Oilers could have made a hype vid w/ pump-up music & quick cuts, but made one w/ 💙🧡#LetsGoOilers! — Emily Hall (@Pooks_rutherfor) June 8, 2024

This one broke me. This is the first thing that has made me cry about this team. Ever. — x – Electronic Jordan (@ElectronsJordan) June 8, 2024

I AM EMOTIONAL — x-Brandon (@Suark88) June 8, 2024

what a beautiful video :(( — x – mii ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ (@RyanMcLeoder) June 8, 2024

Sheesh, didn’t think I was going to shed some tears today. LETS GO OILERS — 12/16-McHySaitl (@McDraiBouch) June 8, 2024

I’m ready to run through a wall now. Thanks — Blake Petrushko 🇺🇦 (@Lacrosse_Blake) June 8, 2024

Oh my heart 💙🧡💙🧡😭😭😭😭😭😭 — X- Shelley Sikorski 🏒🥅🤘🇨🇦 (@raye_shelley) June 8, 2024

After nearly a week off, hockey will be back tonight. Puck drop for Game 1 between the Oilers and Panthers is set for 6 pm MT. Game 2 will also be played at Amerant Bank Arena before the two teams head to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.