Oilers have players' loved ones send in messages before Game 1

Jun 8 2024, 8:44 pm
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers have garnered plenty of tears from fans ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Following their Western Conference win against the Dallas Stars, the Oilers are preparing to take on the Florida Panthers tonight. This afternoon, the Oilers released an awesome video on X, which featured messages from parents and significant others of players throughout the roster.

One of the messages came from Connor McDavid’s mom, Kelly, who congratulated her son on all he has accomplished so far this season.

“Hi, Connor,” she said. “Just wanted to send you a big congratulations for all you’ve accomplished this year.”

This was a gesture from the Oilers that many hadn’t ever seen or heard of before, and the fans are absolutely loving it.

After nearly a week off, hockey will be back tonight. Puck drop for Game 1 between the Oilers and Panthers is set for 6 pm MT. Game 2 will also be played at Amerant Bank Arena before the two teams head to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.

