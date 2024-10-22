Oilers trying strange new strategy with Darnell Nurse

The Edmonton Oilers are getting creative in their attempts to help defenceman Darnell Nurse play to his true potential.

After yet another slow start to the season by the $9.25 million defender, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch is pulling out a strange new strategy for Nurse. A rotating cast of defensive partners has failed to provide the results the team was hoping for early on in the year and so, instead, Knoblauch will be playing Nurse on the right side as opposed to his usual left.

This is something that has not been tried with Nurse throughout his 10-year NHL career. Travis Dermott will be his partner tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes on the left side.

880 CHED’s Bob Stauffer had the lines from this morning.

The @EdmontonOilers vs Carolina: RNH-McDavid-Hyman

J. Skinner-Draisaitl-Arvidsson

Janmark-Ryan-Brown

Podkolzin-Henrique-Perry Ekholm-Bouchard

Dermott-Nurse

Kulak-Stecher S. Skinner — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) October 22, 2024

The concept of having a left-handed defenceman playing on the right side is nothing new in the NHL. Edmonton tried to do the same thing with Philip Broberg over the past couple of seasons and Dermott also did that to start the season. It’s a wonder that previous coaches haven’t tried this with Nurse.

It makes a world of sense to swap Nurse onto his off-side for at least a game or two. For one, it will encourage the 29-year-old to skate the puck out of his zone rather than make an outlet pass, an area of his game that has struggled of late.

With the new season still in its infancy, it’s a rather low-risk, high-reward move to make. If it works, the Oilers suddenly have a few more options at their disposal on the backend. If it falters, you simply move Nurse back to his usual spot and return to the drawing board.

Outside of moving Nurse to the right side, Knoblauch also revealed that the team will be scratching Ty Emberson for tonight’s matchup. Dermott will step in after sitting out the previous three games and Troy Stecher will move down to the third pairing to play with Brett Kulak.

The forward lines look the same as they did at yesterday’s practice and Stuart Skinner will get the nod in net tonight.

Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT.