Oilers' Lavoie on waivers for third time in less than a week

The madness of the 2024-25 season to this point for Edmonton Oilers prospect Raphael Lavoie has continued this afternoon.

The Oilers made the difficult decision to place Lavoie on waivers this past Sunday. It hasn’t worked out for him in Edmonton yet, though it is clear that he boasts plenty of talent.

The Vegas Golden Knights seemed to agree and snatched Lavoie off waivers on Monday. However, by Tuesday, they, too, had waived the 24-year-old, and the Oilers were able to claim him back.

Normally, the Oilers would have been able to assign him to the AHL without having to place him on waivers once again. This time was different, however, as a team that placed above them in the standings last season also put in a claim. This meant that the Oilers would either have to keep him on their roster or make the decision they ultimately made this afternoon.

Many online began speculating that perhaps it was the Vancouver Canucks who put in a claim, for little reason other than to mess with their Pacific Division rival. Whatever the case, the Oilers are now at risk of losing him once again.

Despite being a highly-talked-about prospect in the Oilers organization for some time, Lavoie has logged just seven NHL games to date. He has excelled at the AHL level, leading the Bakersfield Condors in goals in each of the past two seasons. Though foot speed has been an issue in the past, several noted that he was noticeably quicker this year in training camp.

For now, both the Oilers and Lavoie will sit back and wait to see if he gets scooped up once again. An announcement can be expected tomorrow at noon MT.