Oilers lose Lavoie to another team on waivers

The Edmonton Oilers took a gamble when they placed forward Raphael Lavoie on waivers yesterday. Unfortunately, it’s one that didn’t pay off.

With teams around the NHL making their final roster cuts, Lavoie, 24, was claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

As per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Vegas knabbed the 6-foot-4 centre, simultaneously claiming Cole Schwindt from the Calgary Flames

Lavoie, a Chambly, Quebec native, was drafted 38th overall by the Oilers back in 2019. Over the past few seasons, he’s suited up for seven NHL games but was unable to produce a single point.

He netted 28 goals and 50 points with the Bakersfield Condors in 2023-24.