A resolution has been reached regarding the contract termination between the Chicago Blackhawks and now-Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry.

Perry’s rights were traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Blackhawks last offseason, and the two sides quickly agreed to a one-year, $4 million extension. The tenure was short-lived, however, as the 38-year-old had his contract terminated after having played just 16 games due to what they deemed “unacceptable conduct.”

After taking a brief period away to seek help for alcohol struggles, he signed a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Oilers. Shortly after his new contract, it was revealed that the NHLPA had threatened to file a grievance on Perry’s behalf. However, as reported by TSN’s Chris Johnston, the NHL and NHLPA have resolved the matter.

“The NHL and NHLPA have reached a resolution on the Corey Perry contract termination by Chicago from earlier this season,” Johnston wrote on X. “Ultimately, no grievance was filed on the matter.”

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli added that there is expected to be a small salary cap charge coming to the Blackhawks as a result of what Perry’s camp alleged was an improper contract termination. Instead of a grievance, the two sides reached a financial resolution.

While what exactly transpired with the Blackhawks remains unknown, Perry has fit in great with the Oilers. Though no longer the Hart Trophy calibre player he was earlier in his career, he has still managed to be effective while playing mainly in a third-line role and also seeing some time on the power play. Through 20 games, he has five goals, seven points, and 23 penalty minutes.