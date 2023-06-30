Oilers have the option of bringing back Kailer Yamamoto

Despite trading him yesterday, the Edmonton Oilers can bring back Kailer Yamamoto for the 2023-24 season and beyond if they wish to do so.

After trading him and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday in exchange for future considerations, it seemed that Yamamoto’s time with the Oilers was finished. However, that may no longer be the case.

In a rather surprising move, the Red Wings bought out Yamamoto just 24 hours after acquiring him. This means that he will be a UFA once free agency begins tomorrow.

Immediately after learning of his buyout, many were questioning whether or not there was a rule in place that would prevent the Oilers from signing him as a free agent. As it turns out, they can if they please, as reported by CapFriendly.

Question: Can #LetsGoOilers sign Yamamoto tomorrow? Answer: Yes, they can. We've seen this previously with Brooks Orpik:

1. Traded from WSH to COL on June 22, 2018

2. Bought out by COL on June 24, 2018

3. Signed with WSH on July 24, 2018 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 30, 2023

The Oilers’ decision to trade Yamamoto had less to do with performance and more to help with their cap situation. After re-signing Mattias Janmark to a one-year, $1 million extension earlier today, they have just $7.17 million in cap space and have yet to re-sign Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod. While it still won’t be easy to work out deals for those two, moving Yamamoto’s $3.1 million cap hit certainly helped.

Though Yamamoto disappointed this season with 10 goals and 25 points in 58 games, he has shown the ability to help provide secondary scoring throughout his career. Despite his 5-foot-8 frame, he plays a relentless and physical style each and every time he is on the ice, which has certainly added value to the Oilers over the years.

While the 24-year-old is likely to have several suitors come free agency, returning to the only NHL organization he has played with may be enticing should Ken Holland offer him a deal.