Oilers re-sign Mattias Janmark to one-year deal: report

Expect to see Mattias Janmark back in an Edmonton Oilers jersey for the 2023-24 season.

As Mike Kelly of NHL Network first reported, the Oilers have re-signed Janmark to a one-year extension worth approximately $1 million.

Expect Mattias Janmark to stay with the Edmonton Oilers. 1-year, around $1M. — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) June 30, 2023

Janmark is coming off a solid first season with the Oilers, scoring 10 goals and 25 points in 66 games. The 30-year-old began the 2022-23 campaign in the AHL but was called up early on and remained in the lineup, becoming a big part of the penalty kill.

Before joining the Oilers, Janmark spent time with the Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars. While not regarded as an offensive player, he has scored 10 or more goals in four of his seven seasons at the NHL level.