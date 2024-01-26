Oilers nearing NHL record that has been held for 31 years

The Edmonton Oilers are closing in on NHL history.

The Oilers were able to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks by a 3-0 final last night, marking their 15th consecutive win. They set a franchise record after recording their 10th straight and soon after made history once again after 12, which marked the longest-ever winning streak for a Canadian team. Now, they are closing in on the all-time record for the entire league.

In the second half of the 1992-93 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins won 17 games in a row. That remains the longest winning streak in NHL history, while the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets have sole possession of second place at 16. This Oilers team is tied with two others in NHL history at 15 straight wins, as the New York Islanders did in 1981-82, as well as the Penguins in 2012-13.

The Oilers’ chance to tie the Blue Jackets for second will come tomorrow afternoon, as they are set to welcome the Nashville Predators to town. As exciting of times as these are, head coach Kris Knoblauch doesn’t want his players to be focusing on it.

“I think there’s just so much more at stake,” Knoblauch said. “Playoffs, getting into the playoffs… Right now, with the way we started and chasing teams, I think everyone’s just real excited to be moving up the standings and giving ourselves a little bit of breathing room. I don’t think we talk about it very much, I certainly don’t talk about it ever. When I leave the room and the guys are talking, I don’t think they’re talking about it. Maybe they are, but I think we’re just trying to take it one game at a time.”

“We’re just playing good enough to win right now, I think we have a lot more in our group.” Coach Knoblauch shares post-game remarks after the #Oilers victory over Chicago. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/yw0S7DITPv — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 26, 2024



Should the Oilers pick up a win over the Predators, they will enter the All-Star break on a 16-game winning streak, with a chance to join the Penguins’ place atop the list of NHL’s longest winning streaks in a divisional matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.