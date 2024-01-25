Guaranteed win night? Oilers one of the biggest favourites of last 19 years

If the Chicago Blackhawks somehow snap the Oilers’ 14-game winning streak tonight, there could be a few lucky betters winning a lot of cash.

There isn’t a team in the NHL as hot as the Edmonton Oilers right now, nor has there been for some time. They are not only on a 14-game win streak, but they have also picked up wins in 22 of their last 25 outings.

They have a great shot at extending their win streak to 15 tonight, as they are going up against the 31st-place Chicago Blackhawks, a team who has won just three of their last 14 outings. Due to how uneven this matchup appears on paper, there are some almost unheard-of betting odds on it.

On Bet Labs Sports, the Oilers are currently sitting at -630 on the money line. As per Action Network, only four teams in Bet Labs Sports history — which began in 2005 — have closed as -600 moneyline or higher.

The Oilers are currently -630 on the moneyline tonight vs. the Blackhawks 🚨 Only four teams in @Bet_Labs (since 2005) have closed as -600 ML favorites or higher 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZvDU3kq77q — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 25, 2024



While the Oilers are undoubtedly back to being an elite team, part of this is also because the Blackhawks are extremely banged up right now. They are currently without key players Connor Bedard, Taylor Hall, Andreas Athanasiou, Anthony Beauvillier, Tyler Johnson, Connor Murphy, and Nikita Zaitsev. They were never expected to be a good team this season, but injuries have played a massive part in their struggles.

Despite the Oilers’ success as of late, they will be making some changes for this one, as head coach Kris Knoblauch has decided to pair Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together on the first line. There will also be a change in the pipes, as Calvin Pickard will get his first start in two weeks. Puck drop in this one is set for 7 pm MT.