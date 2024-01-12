Oilers have a chance to make history on Saturday night

The Edmonton Oilers have been the hottest team in the NHL since late November.

With last night’s thrilling overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings, they have now won 17 of their last 20 games. The three losses during that span happened to be in a row, showing just how well this team is gelling.

Beginning on November 24, the Oilers went on an eight-game winning streak, which was snapped on December 14 versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. They were able to get back to their winning ways versus the New Jersey Devils on December 21, and haven’t lost since.

The Oilers are now on a nine-game winning streak and will have a chance to make it 10 straight tomorrow night versus the Montreal Canadiens. If they can do so, it would mark a new record, as it would serve as the longest winning streak in Oilers franchise history.

This is the third time the Oilers have won nine in a row. They were able to do so during the 2022-23 season, as well as 2000-01. Their chances to crack 10 are high given that they are facing a Habs team that has gone 3-5-2 over their last 10 outings, though as fans are well aware, wins never come easy in the NHL.

While winning streaks of eight and nine in a row may not have been what fans had drawn up, this Oilers team is back to playing like the Stanley Cup contender most thought they were entering the season. After a horrendous start to the year, one in which many thought they had played themselves out of a postseason berth, they now sit in the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference and are just three points shy of the LA Kings for third in the Pacific Division.