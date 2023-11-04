"I'm watching those guys play": Kassian rooting for Oilers in retirement

Zack Kassian may not have ended his career with the Edmonton Oilers, but they are the team he finds himself rooting for in retirement.

Kassian announced his retirement just over a week ago. The 32-year-old was unable to land a contract in free agency this summer but did sign a professional tryout offer with the Anaheim Ducks. Unfortunately, he went on to be released, and instead of choosing to continue his playing career overseas, he decided to move on from the game.

Recently, Kassian appeared on the Frankly Speaking podcast with Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, where he discussed plenty from his playing career, including his time in Edmonton. During his time with the Oilers, it was well-known that he was beloved in the locker room, and it appears that even though he is no longer with the team, the feeling remains mutual.

“Being home for the last month or so, if the Oilers are playing, I’m turning the game on, and I’m watching those guys play,” Kassian said. “What they do on a night-to-night basis is pretty special. Obviously, last year when I was in Arizona, you just gravitate to those games because those players are so special. They’re that good. To be able to play next to those guys, that’s pretty special.

“Obviously, they inflated my numbers a little bit. Don’t tell them that. It was just kind of cool to see, throughout the years, us grow together as a team. I think me, [Leon] Draisaitl, [Connor] McDavid, [Darnell Nurse], a couple other guys, we essentially got to Edmonton at the same time. We all became really, really close.”

Of Kassian’s 661 games in the NHL, 412 of them came as an Oiler. During that time, he logged 55 goals and 135 points while providing great protection for their superstars in McDavid and Draisaitl. Though his play dwindled over the final few years of his tenure in Edmonton, Oilers fans will forever remember how impactful he was for several seasons with the organization.