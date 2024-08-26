6 Oilers training camp battles to keep an eye on next month

The Edmonton Oilers are less than a month away from training camp, and this year’s edition is expected to be quite interesting.

As the team navigated one of its busier offseasons in recent memory, plenty of changes have been made to the roster, whether through additions or subtractions. One thing that is certain, however, is that this is going to be a different-looking Oilers team than the one that made it to within one win of the Stanley Cup last season.

This will make training camp that much more important as Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch tries to fill open roster spots and try out new combinations of players to spark some chemistry.

Fans will be eager to watch every player take to the ice for the first time this season, but here are six battles you should keep an eye on when camp officially opens for the Oilers:

1. Second and third pair right-defence

In the mix:

Ty Emberson

Troy Stecher

Josh Brown

Phil Kemp

Connor Carrick

The biggest question mark for the Oilers heading into camp is how they align the right side of their defensive group after Evan Bouchard.

Both Cody Ceci and Philip Broberg have departed, leaving two wide-open spots on the second and third pairs. Right now, it appears Ty Emberson has the inside track for the second-pair spot, while Troy Stecher is the in-house favourite to land the third-pair role.

However, Josh Brown, Phil Kemp, and Connor Carrick will be vying for those spots as well. There is also potential for a PTO signing to be added to that list.

2. Second line left-wing

In the mix:

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Jeff Skinner

Matthew Savoie

Vasily Podkolzin

After years of having lacklustre wingers, it appears that Leon Draisaitl is finally getting some help on the Oilers’ second line. The question is: who will be on his left side?

It would seem like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins would be the de-facto favourite for the spot if Jeff Skinner sticks on the first line alongside Connor McDavid, though it’s possible the opposite could happen considering RNH’s success with the Oilers captain last season.

However, you won’t want to sleep on either Matthew Savoie or Vasily Podkolzin if either has an impressive camp. Savoie will likely be a top-six NHL forward this upcoming season or in the AHL, and Podkolzin has the potential to surprise.

Either one of those two popping off would allow the Oilers to run one of RNH or Skinner on the third line to bolster depth.

3. Third line left-wing

In the mix:

Mattias Janmark

Vasily Podkolzin

Roby Jarventie

Raphael Lavoie

Speaking of third-line left-wing, there is no surefire bet for who will be slotted there to start training camp.

Given his skillset, this feels like the second-best scenario for Podkolzin, but he will have to outplay postseason hero Mattias Janmark for the spot. Plenty of youth are also eyeing this spot, with Roby Jarventie and Raphael Lavoie looking to gain consistent NHL jobs.

4. Fourth line centre

In the mix:

Derek Ryan

James Hamblin

Lane Pederson

Noah Philp

The Oilers have a pretty good lineup down the middle, with McDavid, Draisaitl, and Adam Henrique manning the top-nine forward group, but there are questions on the fourth line.

Derek Ryan is getting older, and his ability to hold onto an NHL spot may be slipping. There will be plenty of young players eager to pounce on the spot, including James Hamblin and Noah Philp, but you can’t count out veteran AHL forward Lane Pederson as well.

5. Fourth line right-wing

In the mix:

Corey Perry

Raphael Lavoie

Noah Philp

Roby Jarventie

Corey Perry is in a similar position as Ryan when it comes to age and, similarly, he will be up against a bevy of younger players.

It’s a spot where any one of Lavoie, Philp, or Jarventie could wind up depending on the kind of camps that they have.

6. Backup goalie

In the mix:

Calvin Pickard

Olivier Rodrigue

Collin Delia

It appears that Calvin Pickard has the backup spot locked up on the Oilers next season, but there will still be some healthy competition.

Olivier Rodrigue is coming off a couple of very impressive AHL seasons with the Bakersfield Condors, and at 24, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that the Oilers will have to give him a fair shot at getting some NHL games as soon as next season.

If Pickard struggles early on and Rodrigue continues to impress, it could happen. Collin Delia will also be in the mix but will likely settle into an AHL role once everything is said and done.