Oilers goalie Mike Smith didn't love his "terrible" empty-net goal attempts

They say you’re your own harshest critic. Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith agrees, apparently.

Smith was less than flattering about his two attempts to send the puck the length of the ice and into the empty net in an eventual 4-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

“Terrible,” Smith deadpanned Thursday.

“I’m in there to stop the puck I guess.”

Mike Smith REAAAALLY wanted a goal tonight — two attempts in under 20 seconds. 😳 pic.twitter.com/K5QbGMXzFY — NHL (@NHL) April 21, 2022

Smith would know, though. He’s done it before.

The 40-year-old stopper did so with the Phoenix Coyotes in a 5-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on October 19, 2013, finding the back of the vacated net with only a tenth of a second remaining in the third period.

He joined an exclusive club of just six goalies to actually shoot the puck into the net, including Ron Hextall, who did so twice, Chris Osgood, Martin Brodeur, Jose Theodore, and Evgeni Nabokov. Pekka Rinne also joined the group in 2020.

Smith’s first attempt to do it again came with 2:06 remaining in regulation with the Oilers holding a two-goal lead. Smith dropped to one knee to elevate a clearing attempt that was eventually intercepted by Stars forward Radek Faksa, one of six skaters on the ice in lieu of goaltender Scott Wedgewood.

An errant Roope Hintz dump-in gave Smith a second chance with 1:52 left in the game, but a second shot at the goal was battled down with a high stick inside Edmonton’s end by Joe Pavelski.

"I feel like I'm in a good place now mentally & physically to hopefully play a lot more hockey this season." Smith speaks following today's #Oilers skate. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/XEjFmQD4WI — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 21, 2022

“Not much time left in the game and trying to get the puck out more than anything, but it’s hard not to have it in the back of your mind when you’ve done it before,” Smith said. “Up two goals. In that situation, both of them happened very fast so you’re obviously just trying to get it out of the end more than anything.

“Keeping it out is more important.”

He’s done just that.

Smith is 7-0-0 with a 1.57 goals-against average and .954 save percentage in seven starts in April. His run includes back-to-back shutouts and a streak of 144:39 without allowing a goal.