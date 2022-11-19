Oilers' Hockey Fights Cancer 50/50 'mega' jackpot could top $2 million

Saturday night is going to be alright to party for the Edmonton Oilers who hits it big on the team’s 50/50 jackpot.

The Oilers are hosting a ‘mega’ 50/50 draw on Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, and the pot has already surpassed $1.4 million as of 1 pm MT. The Oilers Mega 50/50 will help support the Terry Fox Foundation’s cancer research projects in Alberta.

“Finding a cure continues to be hockey’s most important fight and supporting the Terry Fox Foundation’s cancer research efforts through the Oilers Mega 50/50 is one more step towards achieving Terry Fox’s dream — a world without cancer,” Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation board chair Corey Smith said in a release.

Oilers’ 50/50 raffles are the largest in professional sports, according to the team. The highest total this season registered $1,329,440.00 on November 5.

💰😮 ONE MILLION 😮💰 The EOCF's #HockeyFightsCancer Mega 50/50 has surpassed the $1 million mark & will keep growing until 11pm tonight in support of @TerryFoxCanada! We also have multiple early-bird prizes to be won today! 🎟 https://t.co/WOZNGhYVye pic.twitter.com/lpZodxQGs8 — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) November 19, 2022

Tickets are available anywhere in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation will also be selling special edition Hockey Fights Cancer toques during the game, which will also host the family of Ben Stelter and other families battling cancer as part of Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

“We are very grateful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for supporting cancer research with proceeds from their Hockey Fights Cancer event,” said Michael Mazza, executive director of the Terry Fox Foundation. “Terry was one of the greatest Canadian athletes of all time and continues to be an inspiration for players, so this support is meaningful in many ways and will have a great impact on patients and families facing cancer.”

The 50/50 also features early-bird draws, including two lower-bowl tickets for the December 17 game against the Anaheim Ducks, four Sportsnet club tickets for the December 23 game against the Vancouver Canucks, multiple cash prizes of $1,000 and $5,000, and a draw to watch Oilers practice and meet a player.

Tickets will be sold until 11 pm MT.