Oilers superstar McDavid receives big honour at ESPY Awards

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid received a major honour from the ESPYs last night: the award for Best NHL Player.



This marks the third time McDavid has won the award. Despite having another great season with 32 goals and 132 points in 76 games, this one comes as a bit of a surprise to some, given that he came up short to Nathan MacKinnon for this year’s Hart Trophy and failed to even be one of the three finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award.

What may have swung the pendulum in McDavid’s favour, however, was his phenomenal playoff run. The Oilers captain led his team all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, recording eight goals and 42 points in 25 games. Despite falling short, he was named the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy, becoming just the sixth NHLer ever to win it in a losing effort.

McDavid also had a shot thrown his way at last night’s event, as Nikki Glaser poked fun at him for failing to help lead his team to a Stanley Cup championship this season.

“Boy, Connor, that must have hurt to lose a game of ice hockey to a place that doesn’t even have ice,” Glaser said.

Immediately following Glaser’s joke, the cameras panned to McDavid’s teammate Evander Kane, who didn’t seem particularly amused.

Nikki Glaser takes a shot at the Edmonton Oilers. Evander Kane was not impressed. 😅 (🎥: @espn) pic.twitter.com/rVE2Ava9TA — BarDown (@BarDown) July 12, 2024

As disappointing an end as the season was for McDavid, he and his teammates will be very motivated heading into the 2024-25 campaign. The Oilers made some big additions this summer by signing Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson and are now considered the favourites to win the Stanley Cup next year.