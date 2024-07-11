The Edmonton Oilers’ lineup for next season is starting to emerge, but a few spots remain unclear.

A smattering of younger players will be entering training camp in September with the sole goal of knocking a veteran player out of the lineup. For the forward group, the two spots most vulnerable are the fourth-line centre role and the third-line right-wing spot.

At the moment, Derek Ryan is the incumbent at 4C while one of Corey Perry or Connor Brown is expected to slot in as the team’s 3RW. Ryan and Perry have quite obviously lost a step late in their respective careers and could wind up being the odd man out if a player or two impresses in camp.

On the backend, the Oilers will be entering training camp with several players in the running for the seventh defenceman spot.

So, who are the players that will challenge for these spots? Keep an eye on these five fringe players to make some noise when training camp rolls around:

1. James Hamblin

One of the biggest competitors for the Oilers fourth line centre spot heading into training camp will be 25-year-old James Hamblin.

Hamblin has experience playing in that role, having spent 31 games with the Oilers last season and looking pretty capable during that stint. He was eventually sent back down to the AHL in favour of the Ryan/Sam Carrick duo that flip-flopped in that role in the back half of the season and into the playoffs.

EDM TBL G16. November 18, 2023. James Hamblin goal. 2-0. pic.twitter.com/JkeX7GATfD — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) November 18, 2023

A core tenet of Hamblin’s game is a relentless work ethic, and he showed some signs of being able to generate offence in limited minutes on the ice. If the Oilers are looking for a younger and quicker presence in that role, Hamblin will have the inside track on beating out the competition.

2. Noah Philp

Noah Philp, 25, has returned to the organization after taking all of last season off due to personal reasons. His last full pro season with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors came in 2022-23, where he scored 19 goals and 37 points in 70 games.

He plays a much heavier game than Hamblin and stands at six foot three and 193 lb.

Noah Philp resumes his Pro Career after taking a year off for personal reasons.

6’3” right-shot center.

Had 32 points in final 42 GP in AHL in 22-23.

James Hamblin and Lane Pederson will be in mix for NHL games early in season.

Philp a possibility as season goes on! https://t.co/nq2bIb0rk8 — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) July 1, 2024

Philp represents a more physically intimidating option for the Oilers over Hamblin, but his lack of playing over the last year may hinder his ability to stand out over other players.

3. Matthew Savoie

There is no question that Savoie possesses enough skill to jump onto the Oilers’ third line and be somewhat of a productive player, the issue is whether or not that is the right path for his development.

At 20 years old, Savoie will be entering his first full season as a professional player, and the emphasis will be on him getting as much playing time as possible. He could be a bottom-six player on the Oilers next season, or he could play top-line minutes in the AHL to help him get acclimated to the pro game.

He’ll still get a chance to show he deserves a spot.

4. Raphael Lavoie

In what has become an annual tradition for the Oilers in training camp, Raphael Lavoie will have a lot of eyes watching him once again.

The 2019 second-round pick finally got some NHL action last season, appearing in seven games and recording no points with limited minutes. Lavoie has been torching the AHL over the last couple of seasons, scoring 53 goals in his last 129 games.

Development will be less of a priority for Lavoie than it is for Savoie and it could potentially give him a bit of a boost to potentially grab the 3RW spot. The problem for Lavoie is that he isn’t the greatest skater, and that will likely hurt him when it comes to winning a spot over Perry.

Perry is also not the quickest player on the ice, but does still has a lot of experience and offensive savviness to get him by. If Lavoie can find a way to get quicker over the summer he will give himself a chance to stand out in camp.

5. Josh Brown

There isn’t much competition occurring on the Oilers blueline heading into the season. Pending any moves or injuries, the top-six is practically set in stone.

That being said, the competition for who will be the team’s extra seventh defender is very much alive. A few players will be in the mix, but free-agent signing Josh Brown is the favourite to make the team out of training camp.

The Oilers gave the 30-year-old defenceman a three-year contract that carries a $1 million AAV, which suggests that the organization has high hopes for him. Troy Stecher will be his toughest competition, but the contracts handed out to each player suggest Brown is going to get a good shot.