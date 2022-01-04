Connor McDavid tests positive for COVID-19: report

Connor McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19.

Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett confirmed McDavid and centre Derek Ryan have tested positive for COVID and will be re-tested.

He was held out of practice earlier Tuesday for precautionary reasons, after playing 18:59 in a 4-1 loss against the New York Rangers on Monday.

The Oilers are currently scheduled to play at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

McDavid leads the NHL with 53 points (19 goals, 34 assists) in 33 games this season. His 1.61 points-per-game and 34 assists also tops in the league, while his 19 goals ranks fifth. He is on pace for 131 points this season, which would surpass his NHL career-high of 116 points (41 goals, 75 points) set in 2018-19.

He currently leads Pacific Division skaters in 2022 NHL All-Star Game voting, and is second overall.