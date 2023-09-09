Ex-Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald is stepping away from the NHL.

The 30-year-old, who spent three seasons with the Oilers from 2019 to 2022, was expected to have a bottom-six role for the Tampa Bay Lightning this season after signing a two-year, $1.6 million deal this offseason. However, that contract is now set to be terminated.

The Lightning announced this afternoon that Archibald informed them he is stepping away from the game. As a result, there is a mutual agreement to terminate his contract, and he won’t count against the Lightning’s cap moving forward.

“Yesterday, I was informed by Josh’s agent, and by Josh himself in a subsequent conversation, that he was not planning on playing hockey for the time being and would not be reporting to training camp. Consequently, Josh was placed on unconditional waivers earlier today for the purpose of terminating his contract.

“We wish Josh, his wife Bailey, and their entire family the very best in their future endeavours.”

Archibald arrived in Edmonton after signing a one-year deal during the 2019 offseason. He quickly proved to be very effective in a bottom-six role that season and was given a two-year extension as a result.

Archibald was solid once again in the first year of his extension but was limited to just eight games due to myocarditis, as well as not being able to travel south of the border as a result of being unvaccinated. He wasn’t offered an extension last offseason and instead joined the Pittsburgh Penguins on a one-year deal.

Whether this is a wrap for Archibald’s hockey career remains to be seen, but given this development, it appears likely. If it is indeed the end, he finishes having played 305 games split between the Oilers, Penguins, and Arizona Coyotes. Over that 305-game span, he scored 45 goals and 83 points.