Oilers' McDavid roasts Hyman at his own golf tournament

Zach Hyman is an extremely valuable player for the Edmonton Oilers on the ice but apparently struggles to bring that value to the golf course.

On Monday, Hyman and several of his Oilers teammates got together to participate in the fourth annual Zach Hyman Celebrity Classic golf tournament, which took place at the Eagles Nest Golf Club. Despite hosting the tournament, however, Connor McDavid was quick to let reporters know Hyman is the worst golfer on the Oilers’ roster.

“It’s gotta be Zach,” McDavid said. “We joke with him like, ‘Why do you even put on a golf tournament?’ He doesn’t play golf. He should put on a pickleball tournament or something like that. He plays twice a year, he plays here and at the Oilers Foundation tournament. It’s always a special time. I think TSN did him pretty bad last year, showing a golf shot or two of him. He was a little bit stressed about that. Hopefully, you can get a good one on camera for him this year.”

While scores haven’t been released, it is hard to imagine Hyman’s would have been too pretty given how little he plays. Nevertheless, it is good to see him throw this event once again, which is played in support of children’s charities, including SickKids Foundation and UJA Federation.

Now that the tournament has ended, the Oilers will have a bit more downtime to rest and recover before heading back to Edmonton in September to prepare for the 2023-24 season. Things are looking up for them, as they were not only able to sign Connor Brown as a free agent earlier this summer but also re-signed Ryan McLeod on Tuesday night. They now have just Evan Bouchard to work out a new deal for, and will hopefully be able to get something done on that front ahead of training camp.