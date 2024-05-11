It wasn’t easy, but the Edmonton Oilers were able to defeat the Vancouver Canucks in Game 2 with a 4-3 overtime victory last night.

In what Mattias Ekholm described afterwards as a “must-win game,” the Oilers were able to overcome three separate deficits before Evan Bouchard sealed the deal in overtime.

Notching assists on the Bouchard winner were Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. After a quiet Game 1, the dynamic duo erupted last night, both recording a goal and three helpers.

After suffering an injury in Game 1 and believed to be playing at less than 100% last night, head coach Kris Knoblauch chose to load up his top line with McDavid, Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman. The trio were absolutely fantastic, creating chances each and every time they stepped on the ice.

While all three clicked well, it was quite apparent to everyone watching that it was McDavid who really stepped up and led the way. The Oilers captain dazzled all night long, creating several scoring opportunities thanks to his electric speed. At times, it felt as though he had the puck on a string. Once Game 2 had wrapped up, some stats from Jonathan Willis of The Athletic proved just how dominant he was.

Oilers, with and without McDavid at 5v5 in Game 2. With:

Goals: 2-0

Shots: 15-2

Attempts: 37-8 Without:

Goals: 0-1

Shots: 11-14

Attempts: 26-25 — Jonathan Willis (@JonathanWillis) May 11, 2024

This was a much-needed bounce back for McDavid, who failed to register a single shot on net in Game 1, marking the first time that has happened to him throughout his playoff career.

Connor McDavid reminding everyone that he’s Connor McDavid pic.twitter.com/E8ztvpRQIk — Anna Dua (@AnnaNoelleDua) May 11, 2024

As good as McDavid and his two line mates were in this one, the Oilers will need others to step up moving forward in order to take this series. Players like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane have been very quiet through two games and are capable of providing far more. They’ll look to do that in Game 3, which will take place tomorrow night at Rogers Place, with puck drop set for 7:30 pm MT.