Oilers say Draisaitl is a "game-time decision" for tonight's game

There appears to be a possibility that Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is unable to go for Game 2 tonight.

The 28-year-old appeared to suffer an injury in Wednesday’s loss to the Vancouver Canucks, though head coach Kris Knoblauch downplayed the situation, saying it was nothing more than cramping and equipment issues.

Knoblauch’s comments didn’t keep Oilers fans at ease for long, as fear crept back up after Draisaitl missed yesterday’s practice. Now, he is being viewed as a game-time decision and was once again absent today as the Oilers hit the ice for their morning skate.

Despite not taking part in the morning skate, Draisaitl was made available for reporters afterward, though he didn’t give anything away as to whether or not he’ll be in the lineup.

“It’s obviously an important time of year,” Draisaitl said. “We all want to be out there and be playing. We love being in these moments. It would take a lot [to not play], but we’ll see tonight.”

Optional skate for @EdmontonOilers Adam Henrique on the ice. No sign of Leon Draisaitl. Update to come. pic.twitter.com/HqJJtPWdr4 — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) May 10, 2024

There was some positive news for the Oilers this morning, as Adam Henrique took part in the skate. The versatile 34-year-old missed Game 1 due to a lower-body injury, and while he appears to have an opportunity to suit up tonight, he too is being listed as a game-time decision.

“They are game-time decisions,” Knoblauch told reporters today. “They are coming to the rink and probably both partaking in warmups. We’ll make the decision then.”

Draisaitl has been one of the game’s best offensive talents for many years and would put a serious damper on the Oilers’ hopes of winning should he miss time. Through just six playoff games this year, he has five goals and 12 points.

The good news for Oilers fans is that the German centreman has performed while injured in the postseason in the past. In the 2022 playoffs, he was able to put up an astounding 32 points in 16 games despite battling a high-ankle sprain. This suggests that if he has any opportunity to suit up tonight, he will.

With the Oilers remaining mum on both, fans will have to sit back and anxiously await until puck drop, which is set for 8 pm MT.