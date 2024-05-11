McDavid chirps BizNasty on TNT after big Oilers Game 2 win

The Edmonton Oilers were feeling much better after last night’s game than a few days prior, as they defeated the Vancouver Canucks by a 4-3 overtime final to even up their series at one apiece.

A big reason for the bounce back was the play of Connor McDavid, who, after being held without a shot in Game 1, responded last night with a goal and four points.

Moments after the game, McDavid joined the TNT panel for a quick interview, during which Paul Bissonnette jokingly asked if the Oilers captain learned those moves on the breakaway from watching him years ago. McDavid didn’t respond to the question but instead fired a funny chirp at the Spittin’ Chiclets co-host.

“When I put the headset on, I heard you talk about goaltending,” McDavid said. “What do you know about goaltending, Biz?”

"What do you know about goaltending Biz?" It's not a TNT interview with Connor McDavid if he doesn't chirp Biz 😂 pic.twitter.com/kNAEzFPFLp — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 11, 2024

These two have been having some friendly banter for quite some time now. While most of it is purely entertainment for fans, there has been some good out of it, as well. The two joined forces at the 2023 NHL Awards, donating $5,000 each towards the Ben Stelter Fund.

Though McDavid has never been as comfortable in front of the cameras, his personality has started showing more in recent years. Perhaps if he can win it all, Oilers fans and all NHL fans will be able to see even more from him.

To make that happen, the Oilers first need to worry about knocking off the Canucks. After blowing a three-goal lead in Game 1, they played come-from-behind hockey throughout Game 2 but stuck with it and pulled off a thrilling victory. Now, they will head back to Rogers Place with a home-ice advantage in what is now a best-of-five series. Game 3 will get underway tomorrow night, with puck drop set for 7:30 pm MT.