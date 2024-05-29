McDavid defends Oilers teammate Nurse against harsh criticism

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has had a rough go in this year’s playoffs, and he’s starting to face a ton of criticism.

Through 15 games, Nurse has managed just two assists while having a plus/minus rating of -12. Fans and media alike have been on him lately, while his head coach, Kris Knoblauch, admitted when speaking to reporters yesterday that he needs to be better.

All of the criticism seems to be mounting on Nurse, who had very little to say when speaking with media following today’s morning skate. Coming to his defence, however, was Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

“I’ll take that,” McDavid quickly said when both he and Stuart Skinner were asked about Nurse’s detractors. “Nursey is a big piece of our room. The plus/minus, whatever, I know it’s a funny stat. He gives us everything he’s got, and he always has for a long time. He’s a big part of our room. I expect him to have a great one tonight.”

The Oilers will need Nurse at his best tonight, as they are in need of a big win over the Stars tonight. After blowing a two-goal lead in Game 3, they now find themselves trailing the series 2-1.

It remains to be seen who Nurse will be partnered with tonight, as Knoblauch wound up switching up his pairings partway through Game 3, choosing to go back to the duo of Nurse and Cody Ceci. Both will be back in the lineup tonight, but there is an expected change to come on the back end, with Philip Broberg likely to draw in for Vincent Desharnais.

Puck drop for what is a massive Game 4 is set for 6:30 pm MT.