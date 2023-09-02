Oilers' McDavid offering plenty of advice to Connor Bedard

They may soon be rivals in the eyes of the media, but Connor Bedard says that Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid has been giving him some helpful advice as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Bedard, 18, was recently drafted first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks and is considered by pundits to be the best prospect since McDavid. The two have gotten to know each other in recent years, and are currently training together at the Biosteel camp.

While Bedard has a very bright future ahead of him, there is plenty that goes into being a professional hockey player. He recognizes that, and appears to be very appreciative of some of the advice he has been given from the Oilers captain.

“Connor has given me lots of good advice,” Bedard said. “There are some things he’s said about what to expect. It’s obviously not easy. It’s the best league in the world. It’s about just preparing yourself the best you can, and I feel like I’ve done that this summer. I’ve worked really hard.”

Bedard, who scored 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games this past season with the Regina Pats, is well aware of the McDavid comparisons he is getting. While he is honoured to have them, however, he is focused on worrying about himself and being his own player.

“He’s obviously so unbelievable,” Bedard said about McDavid. “You can barely talk about his stats because they’re so ridiculous. But for me, it’s just trying to be my own player. Be the best I can be.”

As good as Bedard is expected to be, he still has a ways to go before he is at McDavid’s level. The Oilers forward is continuing to get better as he ages, and is coming off of a career-best 64-goal, 153-point season. Assuming he is able to stay healthy in 2023-24, he should be able to put up ridiculous totals like that once again.