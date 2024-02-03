McDavid’s going to give some of his million dollar prize to Oilers teammates

Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid added yet another accolade to his trophy cabinet on Friday night.

Taking part in the NHL’s Skills Challenge as part of the annual All-Star Weekend in Toronto, McDavid won both four individual events as well as the overall trophy on the evening.

McDavid came through with first place in the fastest skater, stick Handling, accuracy shooting and obstacle course events.

The overall prize was a new creation for the NHL this year, and came with a fancy $1,000,000 cheque for McDavid in tow.

But given that McDavid currently rakes in the NHL’s current second-highest cap hit at $12.5 million a season, many were curious what the star forward would do with his winnings.

In his post-event press conference, McDavid suggested there’s multiple avenues he could take with the cash, including passing some of it on to his teammates back with the Oilers.

“I haven’t really put much thought into it,” McDavid said. “I’m gonna have some teammates back home that are gonna be very interested in what I’m gonna do with it. But I’m gonna have to try to figure it out and obviously, maybe donate some of it, some of it to the teammates. We’ll see, a lot of good options.”

Earlier in the year, McDavid was one of several players in the league asked for their opinion on how to spice up the All-Star weekend, which helped lead to the creation of the new format to include an overall winner.

“It’s great to see,” McDavid said. “Obviously, the players have a voice in this league and it’s good that guys are using it and asking for what they want.”

McDavid hits the ice tomorrow as one of four captains for the All-Star Game, which starts at 1 pm MT and will be broadcast on Sportsnet.