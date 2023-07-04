Oilers may be able to sign Evan Bouchard for cheaper than expected: report

After signing Connor Brown in free agency, the biggest priority for the Edmonton Oilers is getting Evan Bouchard inked to a new deal.

Thanks to a trade that sent Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings, the Oilers were able to create some cap space and currently have $5.62 million to dish out. They also have to work out a new deal for Ryan McLeod, but there is no question Bouchard is priority number one. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, a deal between the two may not be far off.

“[They’ve] got to get Bouchard done,” Friedman said on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast. “One or two years. I’ve heard if it’s a two-year deal, it might end being between like $3.5 to $4 million.”

While signing Bouchard to a bridge contract isn’t ideal, the Oilers don’t have another option given how tight they are to the cap. All things considered, being able to get the 23-year-old signed to a deal in the $3.5 to $4 million range would be excellent work by general manager Ken Holland. After all, this was a player many thought may be able to command $6 to $7 million this summer.

Despite starting slow this past season, Bouchard ended the year with eight goals and 40 points in 82 games. He then recorded 17 points in 12 playoff outings. His point total in the postseason led all NHL defencemen despite the fact the Oilers were eliminated in the second round. The outstanding playoff performance boosted his playoff totals to seven goals and 26 points in 28 games.

What makes Bouchard’s numbers this past season all the more impressive is that he wasn’t given an opportunity on the Oilers’ top power play unit Tyson Barrie was traded at the deadline. With his role on that top unit now firmly secured, he should have zero issues surpassing the 50-point marker next season, and could be in store for even more.