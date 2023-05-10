Looks like Oilers will make at least one lineup change tonight

After a disappointing Game 3 loss on home ice to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Edmonton Oilers appear to be making some tweaks to their lineup heading into tonight’s outing.

Defenceman Philip Broberg stayed on the ice late, following this morning’s optional skate, according to a report from TSN 1260’s Jason Gregor. That’s usually an indication that a player is about to be a healthy scratch, which could be the case tonight.

It would also suggest that the Oilers will ice 12 forwards and six defencemen, rather than the 11-7 combination they’ve been using for much of the playoffs.

Part of the reasoning behind this decision could be due to the health of Zach Hyman. The 30-year-old appears to be dealing with a lower-body injury, and missed practice the past two days. Mattias Janmark could also be inserted as the 12th forward.

“We’ll see who comes out of the gate tonight,” a grinning Jay Woodcroft told reporters after practice.

Another area to keep a focus on with the lines involves Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were split up partway through Game 3. Though the two have combined for 32 points in the playoffs, Woodcroft is looking for ways to get more offence from the rest of his group.

“Priority one for us is to play our game tonight,” Woodcroft added. “That’s where our focus is. It’s not worried about the series, it’s not worried about anything other than playing our best game tonight. We think that when we do play our best game that all areas of that game get taken care of. Whether that’s shorthanded, whether that’s power play, whether that’s five on five. Bottom line for us is we’re looking for a complete 60 minutes in every single aspect.”

Despite being pulled in Game 3 after allowing four goals on 23 shots, Stuart Skinner will be given the start in this one. The rookie goaltender has started all nine of the Oilers’ playoff games to this point but has struggled with a 3.60 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.

The Oilers will be looking to even this series up tonight on home ice at Rogers Place before the series will head back to Las Vegas on Friday.