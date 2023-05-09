Hyman hurt? Concern looming after Oilers forward misses practice

The Edmonton Oilers may have lost more than just Game 3 last night versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

During the first period of what would end a 5-1 game, Zach Hyman looked to chase down a puck in the Golden Knights zone and took an awkward hit from defenceman Nic Hague in the process.

zach hyman is shaking off this hit from nic hague. pic.twitter.com/pkLD5SOxIG — zach (@zjlaing) May 9, 2023

Despite finishing the game, it was clear that Hyman was less than 100%, as he was seen both limping and grimacing several times throughout the night. Whatever ailment he suffered seems to still be bothering him, as he was absent from the Oilers practice this afternoon.

No Hyman at skate. All forwards in White sweaters. No top 6 bottom 6 colours. Not sure if they’ll run lines. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 9, 2023

After practice had concluded, Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft spoke with media but didn’t divulge much on the status of the 30-year-old winger.

“We’ll see,” Woodcroft said when asked if Hyman would be available for Game 4. “We’ll see who comes out of the gate tomorrow night. He did not practice today.”

If Hyman isn’t available to go, Mattias Janmark may be the next man up to replace him. Injuries have limited him to just two games this postseason, though he has practiced with the group in each of the past two days, indicating he may be good to go if needed.

Woodcroft also refused to acknowledge whether or not Hyman’s injury is day-to-day, instead reiterating that he wasn’t a part of practice today.

The Oilers bench boss also chose not to give an answer on who he plans on starting in net for Game 4 on Wednesday night. Stuart Skinner has started all nine playoff games for the Oilers this postseason but was pulled in favour of Jack Campbell in Game 3 after allowing four goals on 23 shots. Skinner has struggled during his debut playoff run with a 3.60 goals against average (GAA) and .888 save percentage (SV%).

The Oilers will be looking to pick up a win in Game 4 to even the series on Wednesday night at Rogers Place. Puck drop is set for 8 pm MT.