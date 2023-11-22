Oilers' Campbell picks up win for first time in over a month with AHL victory

Is the tide finally starting to turn for Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell?

The veteran netminder appeared in his fourth AHL game of the season with the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday night against the Henderson Silver Knights. Campbell came in with a chip on his shoulder, having lost his last three starts, and became a brick wall to pick up a 2-0 shutout victory.

The Silver Knights fired 30 shots at Campbell but couldn’t find the back of the net. The performance marked Campbell’s 100th career AHL win and his first victory playing between the pipes since October 17, when he helped the Oilers defeat the Nashville Predators in a 6-1 win.

POST-GAME | "For 60 minutes we were battling and doing whatever it takes to win tonight, so it feels good" – Jack Campbell on his shutout victory over Henderson.#condorstown pic.twitter.com/XhuE8scaBt — Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) November 22, 2023

Though it is only a single game, this is certainly a bright spot for Campbell in what has been a disastrous start to his second season in the Oilers organization. His AHL record will improve to 1-3-0, but he will most likely have to string together a few more wins if he hopes to get the call back to Edmonton.

The shutout improves his overall AHL save percentage to .873, which is the same number that he had through his first five games with the Oilers this season.

Oilers fans were happy to finally see something positive happen for the Michigan native.

Woo Hoo Jack!! Rooting for you Sooouuuuuuuuuupppppp! — Sherrie Vegas (@SherrieVegas) November 22, 2023

Woo Hoo Jack!! Rooting for you Sooouuuuuuuuuupppppp! — Sherrie Vegas (@SherrieVegas) November 22, 2023

Glad for Jack. Hope this is the beginning of him getting back to greater and sustainable excellence, which he can. — David Hamill (@DavidHamill2) November 22, 2023

While Campbell continues to try to get his game back on track, the Oilers will continue with their goaltending tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard. Oilers GM Ken Holland has also reportedly been busy scouring the league for another goaltender.

The Condors’ next game is set for Saturday as they host the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Whether or not Campbell will get the start in goal has not been revealed.