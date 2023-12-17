Oilers make major line changes ahead of holiday road trip

The Edmonton Oilers have made some major tweaks to their forward lines following two straight losses.

After Saturday night’s 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Florida Panthers, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters that he was still trying to find a way to get better production from the team’s middle-six lines.

Less than 24 hours after the loss, Knoblauch revealed what appears to be his latest attempt at generating more offence from his lineup, with changes being made to every single line, including the top line.

Oilersnow radio host Bob Stauffer had the line rushes at Sunday morning’s practice.

The @EdmontonOilers at practice: Kane-McDavid-Hyman

RNH-Draisaitl-Foegele

Janmark-McLeod-Brown

Erne-Hamblin-Gagner Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais

Gleason Skinner

Pickard — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 17, 2023

The biggest change comes at the top of the lineup. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been moved down to the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele. Evander Kane will move from the third line up to the first line alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.

Mattias Janmark spent the last two games on the second line and is now on the third line with Ryan McLeod and Connor Brown. Lastly, Adam Erne looks like he could slot back into the lineup with Derek Ryan getting injured during Saturday’s game.

These changes are sure to ruffle the feathers of some Oilers fans. Breaking up the first line is risky, considering just how productive they have been over the last few weeks. Perhaps the thinking from Knoblauch is that he will sacrifice a bit of firepower from one line if it means he can start getting production of multiple lines.

“We just want a little more balanced scoring,” Knoblauch told reporters after practice. “It’s tough breaking up that [first] line; they’ve been so good, but I think it’s best for our team for the long run.”

"We just want a little more balanced scoring." Coach Knoblauch on shaking up his lines ahead of the #Oilers road trip. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/uMWtW0sWAZ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 17, 2023

Nugent-Hopkins is a more stylistic fit to play with Draisaitl and should help the three-time 50-goal scorer get back to his usual self. Kane has played well with McDavid in the past but has struggled on that top line lately; time will tell if the two players can rekindle some chemistry.

As for the changes in the bottom six, Janmark has always been a serviceable depth option but has struggled to contribute offensively. His speed should be a welcome addition to McLeod. Erne potentially getting back into action will be the first time he’s played in seven games.

Defensive pairs remained the same, with AHL call-up Ben Gleason still not expected to get into the lineup quite yet.

No starting goalie has been confirmed for the Oilers’ next game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.