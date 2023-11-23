SportsHockeyOilers

Nurse whacked in head with puck and Skinner slips during Oilers warmup

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Nov 23 2023, 12:35 am
Nurse whacked in head with puck and Skinner slips during Oilers warmup
Sportsnet

It’s been that kind of season for the Edmonton Oilers, hasn’t it?

The Oilers will hope their game against the Hurricanes goes better than their warmup in Carolina. Prior to puck drop, Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse took a puck to the noggin after a teammate’s shot ricocheted off the crossbar.

Nurse, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was whacked in the head.

Remarkably, it wasn’t the only pre-game blooper for the Oilers. Goaltender Stuart Skinner lost an edge during warmup, causing him to slide across the centre line, all the way to Carolina’s blue line.

No serious injuries were suffered, thankfully, as Nurse and Skinner were able to start the game.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop