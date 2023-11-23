Nurse whacked in head with puck and Skinner slips during Oilers warmup

It’s been that kind of season for the Edmonton Oilers, hasn’t it?

The Oilers will hope their game against the Hurricanes goes better than their warmup in Carolina. Prior to puck drop, Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse took a puck to the noggin after a teammate’s shot ricocheted off the crossbar.

Nurse, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was whacked in the head.

Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse gets a puck to head after it ricocheted off the cross bar during warmups. 😬 pic.twitter.com/nthNJVrEE5 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2023

Remarkably, it wasn’t the only pre-game blooper for the Oilers. Goaltender Stuart Skinner lost an edge during warmup, causing him to slide across the centre line, all the way to Carolina’s blue line.

Starting goalie for the Oilers Stuart Skinner takes a little spill in warmups. 😅 Oilers 🆚 Canes coming up next on Wednesday Night Hockey on Sportsnet and streaming on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/R5lt3sixNQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 23, 2023

No serious injuries were suffered, thankfully, as Nurse and Skinner were able to start the game.