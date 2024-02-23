Oilers make several line changes with Nugent-Hopkins expected to return

The Edmonton Oilers will have a big boost to their lineup for tonight’s game versus the Minnesota Wild.

Based on today’s morning skate, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be back in the lineup for the Oilers. The 30-year-old missed Wednesday’s game versus the Boston Bruins due to an illness.

From line combinations at today’s skate, Connor McDavid will centre the first line with Warren Foegele and Zach Hyman on his wings, while Leon Draisaitl will man the second line alongside Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane.

Ryan McLeod will be in the middle on the third line with Mattias Janmark and Corey Perry, while Derek Ryan will centre the fourth with Dylan Holloway and Connor Brown. Barring a change, Sam Gagner will sit as a healthy scratch for the first time in four games.

The blue-line pairings will remain the same, though there is a change between the pipes, as Calvin Pickard is expected to get the start. The 31-year-old netminder hasn’t been called upon much this season, but has been solid when given the opportunity with a 2.48 goals against average (GAA) along with a .910 save percentage (SV%).

Expect these lines tonight for Oilers: Foegele-MvDavid-Hyman

RNH-Draisaitl-Kane

Janmark-McLeod-Perry

Holloway-Ryan-Brown Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais Pickard starts. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) February 23, 2024

The Oilers have been playing solid hockey as of late, as they enter tonight’s game having picked up five of a possible six points through their last three games. They are in a great spot to surpass the Vegas Golden Knights for second place in the Pacific Division, as they trail by just two points while holding four games in hand.

Despite the Oilers playing some solid hockey, tonight’s game won’t be an easy one, as the Wild have also been hot as of late. After a rough first half of the 2023-24 season, they have clawed their way back into the playoff picture, as they sit just four points shy of the St. Louis Blues for a wild-card position. Puck drop for tonight’s outing is set for 7 pm MT.