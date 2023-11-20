Oilers coach Knoblauch reveals game-day goalie swap

There will be a new man between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers tonight.

After Stuart Skinner got the call for six straight games, the 25-year-old will be serving as the team’s backup when the Oilers hit the ice against the Florida Panthers.

In his place, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch has opted to start veteran journeyman Calvin Pickard, who will be making his first start for the Oilers since he was signed to a two-year contract in the summer of 2022.

Calvin Pickard starts for EDM in Florida — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 20, 2023

This will also be Pickard’s first NHL game since the 2021/22 season, where he played in three games with the Detroit Red Wings in which he posted a .875 save percentage. Though it has been a while for the 31-year-old, he has performed exceptionally in the AHL over the past three seasons.

He was the starting goaltender for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors last season. In 31 games, he posted a 23-12-2 record and a .912 save percentage. Pickard was off to a great start this season as well, posting a 2-2-0 record with a sparkling .939 save percentage through four games.

Of course, he found his way back to the NHL not because of his stellar play, but because of the subpar performance from Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell. The two swapped places earlier this month, with Campbell continuing to struggle in the AHL and Pickard warming the Oilers bench until now.

The Oilers have reportedly been hard at work trying to find another goalie via the trade market. The latest reports have connected the team to the Montreal Canadiens and their trio of Jake Allen, Samuel Montembault, and Cayden Primeau.

Until a deal is agreed upon, however, the tandem of Skinner and Pickard is what Edmonton will have to roll with.

Knoblauch has also confirmed that the team will be going with an 11-7 formation for tonight. Defenceman Philip Broberg will be drawing back into the lineup after spending some time in the AHL this month.

Philip Broberg comes into the lineup as the Oilers will go 11/7 tonight. #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 20, 2023

The formation means that another forward will have to come out of the lineup. Raphael Lavoie was the odd man out on Saturday, and the safe bet is that one of Adam Erne or James Hamblin could be joining him in the press box.

Pickard and the rest of the Oilers are looking to get back in the win column as they take on the Panthers tonight at 5 pm MT on Sportsnet.